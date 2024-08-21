Here's who has performed at the third night of the Democratic National Convention

Updated August 21, 2024 at 23:38 PM ET

The NPR Network will be reporting live from Chicago throughout the week bringing you the latest on the Democratic National Convention.

The third night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention continued to tout major star power at the podium and the stage.

In between impassioned speeches by political VIPs --- including former President Bill Clinton, former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and 2024 Vice President candidate Tim Walz --- the heavy hitters of the music world lit up Chicago’s United Center arena.

➡️ Here's who performed (and who got bumped) on the first night of the DNC

➡️ Here's who has performed at the second night of the DNC

Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images / Getty Images Singer Maren Morris performs during the third day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois.

Night 3 was host to performances by Stevie Wonder, John Legend with Sheila E. and Maren Morris.

Kicking off the night’s theme of freedom, the first musical moment of Night 3 was the singing of the National Anthem by 2019 Minnesota Teacher of the Year Jess Davis . Soon after, Maren Morris invigorated the crowd with her 2020 single “Better Than We Found It.”

“When lines of tomorrow are drawn / Can I live with the side that I chose to be on? / Will we sit on our hands, do nothing about it? / Or will we leave this world better than we found it?,” she questions in the chorus.

Maren Morris Tiny Desk Concert

The message of the track was fitting considering how chart-topping country-turned-pop maven has specifically distanced herself from country music in recent years, blaming the biggest stars in the genre for stoking “culture wars.”

SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images US singer-songwriter Stevie Wonder performs onstage on the third day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois.

“After the Trump years, people’s biases were on full display,” Morris told the Los Angeles Times in 2023. “They were proud to be misogynistic and racist and homophobic and transphobic. All these things were being celebrated, and it was weirdly dovetailing with this hyper-masculine branch of country music.”

Stevie Wonder proved yet again he knows how to put on a presidential performance. The R&B and pop icon wowed the audience with a rendition of his 1972 classic “Higher Ground.”

To precede his set, Stevie Wonder took the opportunity to share his thoughts and prayers for the pivotal moment of this election. “As we stand between history’s pain and tomorrow's promises, we must choose courage over complacency,” he shared. “We must keep on keepin’ on until we truly are a united people of these United States. And then we will reach our high ground.”

Seamlessly moving from the podium to his keyboard and joined on stage by his DJ, band and a group of dancers, Stevie transitioned into his lyrics as a sea of smartphones in the audience captured the moment.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images / Getty Images Musicians John Legend and Sheila E. perform on stage during the third day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois.

In 2008 , Wonder performed at the Denver Democratic National Convention, accompanied by the gospel group Take 6 and welcomed by a roaring crowd.

To end the night’s music, John Legend motivated an already-fired arena with a rendition of Prince’s 1984 rock anthem “Let’s Go Crazy” with help from queen of percussion Sheila E. The boisterous performance was capped with an electric guitar solo by Ari O’Neal .

The EGOT-winner has been a longtime advocate of the Democratic ticket and vocal prominent of Kamala Harris since her appointment to Vice President, performing at the Biden-Harris inauguration celebration back in 2021 .

Both John Legend and Stevie Wonder showed their support in song at the back-to-back inauguration celebrations of former President Barack Obama in 2009 and 2013. Meanwhile, Maren Morris endorsed President Joe Biden during the 2020 election.

Loading...

Copyright 2024 NPR