Justin Timberlake breaks silence on recent driving while intoxicated arrest

Justin Timberlake made his first public statement on Friday night concerning his arrest earlier this week for drunk driving in the seaside town of Sag Harbor, NY.

"It's been a tough week," the 43-year-old, multiple Grammy award-winning pop star, producer and actor told fans during a performance at Chicago's United Center arena — his first since his Tuesday arrest. "But you're here, and I'm here. And nothing can change this moment right now. I know sometimes I'm hard to love. But you keep on loving me, and I'll love you right back."

The crowd cheered in response to the baggy brown suit-wearing, guitar-wielding Timberlake's confessional moment, which quickly segued into a request for concert goers to sing along with him.

“I know sometimes.. I’m hard to love. But you keep on loving me and I love you right back.”



- Justin Timberlake speaking to his SOLD OUT crowd in Chicago tonight!



🎥: wright7680 pic.twitter.com/NLCp2qr1VY — AdoreJT (@adorejt_ig) June 22, 2024

According to an earlier story from NPR, the Sag Harbor police department pulled Timberlake over soon after midnight on June 18. He was driving his BMW through the picturesque Hamptons enclave, allegedly after leaving a party.

The artist was was held overnight on Tuesday and arraigned in Sag Harbor Village Justice Court later that morning. Timberlake was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated. He also received citations for failing to stay in the right lane and stop at a stop sign. Timberlake refused to take a breath test following his arrest.

The Sag Harbor Police Department told NPR they would not be able to provide further comment on the case over the weekend.

Timberlake is scheduled to perform another concert in Chicago on Saturday as part of his ongoing Forget Tomorrow World Tour, and then appear at Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 25 and 26.

He is expected to appear virtually for an initial court hearing related to the incident on July 26. Timberlake's attorney Edward Burke Jr. did not respond immediately for NPR's request for comment. But in a statement shared with various media outlets earlier this week, Burke said: "I look forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake against these allegations."



Copyright 2024 NPR