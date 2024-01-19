At this international pageant, trans women around the world blend beauty and activism

1 quinceañera ball gown with crown; 1 black cocktail dress for introduction, 1 colorful cocktail dress with hat; 1 talent costume and 1 national costume; 1 indoor interview outfit; 1 black swimsuit; 1 metal boned waist corset; 1 pair of blue jeans and a white top for a tour of London; 1 long glamorous preliminary dress; and 1 long glamorous gown for the grand final.

Chedino Martin — a trans activist from Cape Town, South Africa, and the first ever Miss Trans Africa — looked at the piles of carefully folded outfits on her bed and wondered if she'd forgotten anything. Then she remembered her makeup, wigs, jewelry, shoes and a few precious comforts from home.

Together with her designer, Chedino had spent two months and more than 40,000 rand (approximately $2,100) designing and making the gowns, dresses and outfits for what she considered the crowning achievement of her 20-year pageant career: competing in Miss Trans Global 2023, an international advocacy pageant for transgender women.

/ Julia Gunther / Julia Gunther Left to right: Miss France, Kevhoney Scarlett; Miss South Africa, Chedino Rodriquez Martin; and, Miss Italy, Rica Quines Santos; on the first day of the Miss Trans Global pageant, backstage at the Rhoda McGaw Theatre in Woking, U.K.

Chedino, who had just turned 40, felt like she had achieved the impossible: "I never thought that would happen."

We reported on Chedino in two earlier stories. In the first, we shared her journey of being abandoned by her mother when she was just a few months old to winning the first ever Miss Trans Africa beauty pageant in 2022. In the second, we told the story of how Chedino's own pageant, Miss Calendar Girl, became a platform for change in South Africa.

Now, a year later, Chedino was heading into the unknown. All she knew was that Miss Trans Global would be a pageant of many "firsts'": She'd never left South Africa before; she'd never competed in an international pageant; and she'd never traveled without her "team": her make-up and hair stylist, a dress designer and, crucially, her husband, Keagan.

/ Julia Gunther / Julia Gunther Chedino and her fellow Miss Trans Global contestants use the Underground's Piccadilly line to travel to central London for a sightseeing trip. From left to right: Miss France, Kevhoney Scarlett Miss Nigeria, Alexandra Etim; Miss South Africa Chedino Rodriguez Martin; and Miss Thailand, Piano Sarocha Akaros.

Miss Trans Global 2023

A nonprofit registered in the U.K., Miss Trans Global was created by Miss saHHara, a Nigerian beauty queen and transgender rights advocate.

Unlike more traditional pageants, which are primarily focused on physical appearance and talents, Miss Trans Global blended beauty with activism. Contestants were encouraged to share personal stories of discrimination, violence, societal exclusion and their journeys of self-acceptance.

/ Julia Gunther / Julia Gunther Top row (L-R): Miss Wales, Eva de Jesus; Miss England, Vivienne Melanie Mesias; Miss Scotland, Jessy Tusi Hardy; Miss France, Kevhoney Scarlettt; and Miss Thailand, Piano Sarocha Akaros. Bottom row (L-R): Miss Italy, Rica Quines Santos; Miss Canada, Diana Dee Barrera; Miss South Africa, Chedino Rodriguez Martin; Miss Argentina, Lucila Thompson; and Miss Nigeria, Alexandra Etim.

Miss Trans Global has no age restrictions; and, to make sure there was enough time for the judges to really get to know each contestant, only 10 women competed in the final. Perhaps most unorthodox was Miss saHHara's wish that each finalist would win something, and to experience being crowned queen.

Miss Trans Global's focus on activism and lived experience resonated with Chedino. "You can be yourself on stage based on your own experiences," she explains. "It's not your typical beauty pageant."

But other than the activist focus and the packed pageant schedule she'd received from the organizers, Chedino had no real sense of what Miss Trans Global would be like. All she knew was that she, along with nine other transgender women, had made the cut.

A grueling week in Woking

One by one, Miss Trans Global 2023's finalists arrived at the Rhoda McGaw Theatre in Woking, southwest of London, from all over the world: Argentina, Canada, England, France, Italy, Nigeria, Scotland, South Africa, Thailand and Wales.

/ Julia Gunther / Julia Gunther After rushing to get out of her quinceañera gown and into a mandatory golden dress for the opening of the public evening of Miss Trans Global, a nervous Miss South Africa, Chedino Rodriquez Martin, waits to go on stage.

The pageant's length — a full week — worried Chedino. Each day would be filled with interviews, stage walking practice, fittings, photoshoots and rounds of judging. "My body had never gone through that before," she explains.

Miss Canada, Diana Dee Barrera, was also anxious about how the pageant would unfold. Not only was Miss Trans Global her first ever event, she'd never worn a bathing suit in public before and was nervous about having to do so in the swimsuit category. "I've never had other trans friends or anything of that sort, so I was very reserved at first."

/ Julia Gunther / Julia Gunther Miss Nigeria, Alexandra Etim (left to right); Miss South Africa, Chedino Rodriguez Martin; Miss France, Kevhoney Scarlett; and Miss Argentina, Lucila Thompson, relax in the dressing room they share backstage at the Rhoda McGaw Theatre on the first day of the Miss Trans Global pageant.

For Miss Wales, Eva de Jesus, the pageant was an important milestone on her personal journey. Like Miss Canada, she was new to pageantry. "I'm living my lost years. I never had the courage to be who I am," de Jesus said. Originally from Portugal and working as an office cleaner, she says she's learned to "give myself the respect I did not get from my family."

Others, like Miss Nigeria, Alex Etim, who works as an outreach coordinator and HIV counselor, were keen to use Miss Trans Global as an opportunity to highlight the lack of transgender rights in their countries. "I am here because I need to be — I need to use my voice and speak up for the trans community in Nigeria," she explains.

Chedino prepared for the pageant as best she could — following her fellow contestants on Instagram and Facebook, and watching their competition videos on YouTube. She quickly realized, "these girls came to slay, and I thought to myself, 'Girl, you have to represent South Africa very well'," Chedino says with a laugh.

/ Julia Gunther / Julia Gunther Miss South Africa, Chedino Rodriguez Martin, poses in her national costume. The costume, a golden body suit with a sun crown and cape, paid homage to South Africa's illegal mine workers.

One thing she was sure of, however: She'd put a lot of thought into her outfits. Every dress and gown had a carefully crafted backstory meant to maximize its impact on her judges' score sheets.

Her pink quinceañera dress "fulfilled my dream of being a princess;" her closed-door interview outfit "brought to life my African heritage;" and for her final gown, she chose white "to represent the purity of my intentions and spirit, with the rhinestones showcasing the constellations in the sky."

Her national costume — a golden body suit with sun crown and cape — paid homage to illegal mine workers in South Africa. "I love shiny things, but I know how much it costs to get them," she explains. "A lot of people lose their lives in those mines looking for gold and precious stones. I wanted to make people in the U.K. aware of that fact."

Keen to have women from low-income countries compete, Miss Trans Global covered some of the costs of several contestants. But Chedino still had to find the money to pay for her flights and, of course, all her outfits, wigs and makeup.

/ Julia Gunther / Julia Gunther Miss France, Kevhoney Scarlett; Miss Argentina, Lucila Thompson; Miss Nigeria, Alexandra Etim; and Miss South Africa, Chedino Rodriguez Martin, wait to begin practicing their preliminary evening stage walks. Due to countless organizational issues, the contestants were often left to rehearse on their own. Miss Trans Global's busy schedule was thrown off as soon as the pageant started.

Together with photographer Julia Gunther, she set up a GoFundMe page to raise the funds she would need to compete (full disclosure, the author donated to Chedino's campaign).

Before her trip to Woking, Chedino believed being transgender meant fully transitioning through surgery. Once there, however, she learned that transgender experiences vary widely, and that no two journeys are the same.

Miss saHHara, aiming to foster a sisterhood among contestants, had them share rooms and pick roommates in advance. Chedino chose to room with Miss France, Kevhoney Scarlett, feeling an instant connection.

Once the pageant started, Chedino and the other contestants had little time to think of anything other than the competition.

/ Julia Gunther / Julia Gunther Miss Trans Global 2023 contestants show off their black swimsuits backstage.

A sightseeing visit to London; an empowerment workshop; four costume fittings; emotionally draining interviews; sashing ceremony rehearsals; talent rehearsals; and, of course, showcasing the countless costumes during the preliminary and grand final evenings. A bewildering amount of activity at the best of times, but for the contestants — who got little sleep and were constantly anxious — a serious challenge.

"When I was in my 20s, I lived in heels. At my age now, to be on heels all day ... it felt like I had no more blood in my feet," Chedino laughs. "That was tough."

/ Julia Gunther / Julia Gunther Head judge Madame Brazil (left) and judge Danielly Drugge (right) watch as the Miss Trans Global contestants present their grand final gowns. Worried that the pageant would be targeted by anti-transgender protests, Miss saHHara, the pageant's organizer, chose not to advertise the event. As a result, the pageant's two public nights were sparsely attended.

/ Julia Gunther / Julia Gunther Miss Trans Global's contestants pose in their national costumes. Chedino said her feet were causing her so much pain that she'd returned to her dressing room to rest and missed out on the final group photo.

The contestants were constantly watched by two judges — Madame Brazil and Danielly Drugge — who were scoring the finalists' behavior and attitudes during every activity and segment.

Chedino relied on her experience to get through the long days. "Because I am a pageant veteran, I knew I had to pace myself, and choose the right moments to shine," she explains.

As difficult as competing was, Chedino says she, at least, benefited from speaking the same language as the contest's organizers and most of its contestants. The competition was uniquely challenging for Miss Argentina, Lucila Thompson, who did not speak English. "Sometimes, a girl would be crying and I would not know why," Thompson says, "but I would still give her a hug."

/ Julia Gunther / Julia Gunther An exhausted and emotional Chedino looks out the window, as Miss France, Kevhoney Scarlett, wakes up early in the morning on the third day of the pageant.

In the week's most difficult moments, Chedino says she realized just how much she missed Keagan. "In South Africa, I could just go home, see my husband, and he'd hold me and all would be well with my soul." Keagan did his best to "encourage her and remind her of the person that she is," he says with a smile.

/ Julia Gunther / Julia Gunther Left: Chedino holds on to her corset as Miss saHHara loops and tightens its laces. Right: Chedino struggles with the hoop rings of her quinceañera ball gown while on her way to greet the audience for the preliminary evening.

/ Julia Gunther / Julia Gunther Miss saHHara (bottom left) sweeps the stage as an Chedino slumps on the Queen's throne during a foot-numbing five-hour crowning marathon on the pageant's final full day, during which each contestant experienced being crowned queen.

Chedino was surprised, though, to be named Activist Queen of the Year — she didn't even think she was in the running, as she'd always considered her financial hardship back home to be a major obstacle to driving positive change.

"Many of the girls were much better off than myself, so I assumed they could have a far bigger impact on their communities," she explains. "When my country was called out, I was shocked."

/ Julia Gunther / Julia Gunther On the pageant's final morning, the contestants gathered in Miss saHHara's hotel room for their confessional interviews, where they were encouraged to talk about their experiences during the pageant, as well as answer questions about their outfits.

Flying home

Wiped out and full of conflicting emotions, Chedino traveled back to Cape Town via Nottingham and London, where she spent time with her cousin and her family, whom she hadn't seen since her wedding in 2018.

/ Julia Gunther / Julia Gunther After competing in Miss Trans Global, Chedino traveled to Nottingham to visit her cousin Lynn, Lynn's husband, Rodrick, and their children, Elijah and Erin, whom she had not seen since her 2018 wedding in Cape Town. Erin was especially enamored with Chedino and didn't leave her side their entire week together.

Keagan still gets emotional when recounting the moment he was reunited with Chedino at Cape Town International Airport. "That was a huge thing for me, to see her after all that time. She smelled like England. I'll never forget that smell," he says, his voice breaking.

Back in Hanover Park, their neighborhood in Cape Town, life slowly returned to normal — Chedino could cuddle up next to her husband whenever she became tired or anxious.

But there was still the public vote to contend with, and the pageant's final results to learn of.

On Oct. 29, Chedino gathered with her family at her mother's home in Heideveld, a suburb of Cape Town, to await the results. The night before, South Africa's national rugby team, the Springboks, beat New Zealand's All Blacks to win the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Keagan quietly hoped that Chedino's victory at Miss Trans Global would make it a double.

But the evening came and went with no winners announced — a technical glitch delayed the results another full week. Finally, though, Miss Trans Global had its Queen Global: Miss Thailand Piano Sarocha Akaros.

/ Julia Gunther / Julia Gunther Chedino checks her phone as she waits for updates on the day Miss Trans Global was expected to publish its winner and runners-up, Oct. 29, 2023. Chedino gathered with her family at her mother's home in Heideveld, a suburb of Cape Town, to await the final results, but the day came and went without any winners being announced. Miss saHHara told contestants a technical glitch was behind the delay.

Miss France won Miss Trans Global Diamond (second place), Miss England won Miss Trans Global Sapphire (third place), Miss Canada took First Princess Global (fourth place) and Chedino rounded out the Top 5, earning the title of Second Princess Global.

Chedino says she's proud to have made it into the Top 5 without any prior international pageant experience. She's also sure she'd do it all again.

"I will treasure this pageant, and I hope that more women from my community will have the opportunity to showcase themselves on an international platform," she says.

Miss Argentina adds that she's hopeful for the future, thanks to the pageant: "Miss Trans Global has shown me that language is not essential when it comes to human connection," she explains. "We may have different stories, but they always intersect at some point because we know how we got to where we are."

/ Julia Gunther / Julia Gunther Chedino and her mother, Alma, share a quiet moment together on the day that Miss Trans Global was supposed to publish the winner and runners-up. Although they share a rocky past, there is much that connects Chedino and her mother — Alma is a former beauty queen herself, and she was one of the first to whom Chedino disclosed that she was transgender.

