Maluma: Tiny Desk Concert

Maluma, baby. Literally.

The Colombian superestrella's debonair smile and mesmerizing vocals were as captivating as ever during his El Tiny performance, yet nothing could draw the spotlight away from the three little words proclaimed boldly across his chest: "Papa de Paris." Of all the titles Maluma has donned — Don Juan, Papi Juancho — none have ever been worn with more pride.

"Esa cancion ... se la compuse a alguien y es bien bonito tenerlas aquí," the singer said in Spanish, teasing the announcement of his soon-to-be-born baby girl ahead of a teary-eyed performance of "ADMV." Mama, who was present in the crowd, was clearly center-stage in the artist's brain as he cast loving glances in her direction throughout the emotional set.

Tears didn't stop Maluma from bringing in the hits, from notorious banger "Hawái" to recent regional record-breaker "Según Quién," he showed off his stylistic diversity and vocal dynamism by laying smooth melodies over a rock solid band featuring a string section and masterful percussion.

As a surprise extended ending to our heritage month celebration, Maluma closed things out in true Latino fashion — with pride, tears and familia.

SET LIST

"Hawái"

"COCO LOCO"

"ADMV"

"Felices los 4"

"Según Quién"



MUSICIANS

Juan Luis Londoño "Maluma": artist

Miguel Marquez "Escobar": musical direction, keyboards, melodica

Geo Ponce: bass

Santiago Torres: electric guitar, acoustic guitar, ukulele

Mike Cerdá: DJ, acoustic guitar, percussion

Hector "Coco" Barez: percussion

Miguel "Titi" Ortiz: drums

Nick Escudero: background vocals

Catherine Ochoa: background vocals

Imelda Tecson: violin

Margret Radovani: violin

Tiffany Richardson: viola



