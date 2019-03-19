© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
2019 SXSW Wrap-Up: Our Favorite Discoveries And Memorable Moments

By Bob Boilen,
Stephen ThompsonRobin Hilton
Published March 19, 2019 at 9:15 AM PDT
Clockwise from upper left: KOKOKO!, Indigo Sparke, Yola Carter, Tamino, Cimafunk, Silvina Moreno
Cimafunk: Hutton Supancic/Getty Images for SXSW
/
All other photos courtesy of the artists
Clockwise from upper left: KOKOKO!, Indigo Sparke, Yola Carter, Tamino, Cimafunk, Silvina Moreno

We've returned from our weeklong grind through the South by Southwest music festival happy, though a little dazed, with ringing ears, and a whole bunch of incredible discoveries. On this All Songs Considered we run through some of the most memorable music and performances, from the shredded noise rock of Rev Rev Rev and thundering soul of Yola Carter to the Afro-Cuban grooves of Cimafunk and the remarkable voice of Tamino. Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson and I each saw around 100 different shows in just a few short days, way more than we could ever share in a single episode. But you can hear more in our Late Night Dispatches from SXSW, including a playlist of songs, and the Austin 100.

You can find our complete coverage of the SXSW festival here, including video highlights from our first-ever Tiny Desk Family Hour, a series of Tiny Desk alums performing at Austin's Central Presbyterian Church, including Wyclef Jean, John Paul White and more. -- Robin Hilton

