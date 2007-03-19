Bayrou Reshapes French Presidential Race

The French presidential election is no longer the simple two-horse race that political pundits had predicted, as a third candidate, Francois Bayrou, has shot up in the polls.

Bayrou, who calls himself a centrist, is running just behind the Conservative and Socialist candidates.

Observers say many French voters are rejecting the front-runners; if Bayrou can beat one of them April 22, polls show he may well defeat the other in the second round of voting to become the next president of France.

