Bin Laden Tape Warns of New Attacks on U.S.

In his first public communication since December 2004, Osama bin Laden says in an audiotape broadcast that al Qaeda is preparing attacks inside the United States. The CIA has confirmed that the voice on the tape is that of the al Qaeda leader, but the Department of Homeland Security says there are no immediate plans to raise the national terror alert. The taped statement aired on Al-Jazeera Thursday.

