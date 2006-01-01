U.N. Probe Asks for Interview with Syrian President

RENEE MONTAGNE, host:

We turn now to the Middle East and to stories of those heading West. But first, an update on an assassination in Lebanon that it's blaming on its neighbor, Syria. A UN commission investigating the killing nearly a year ago of Lebanon's former prime minister, Rafiq Hariri, is seeking to meet with Syria's president and foreign minister. That commission would also like to talk to a former Syrian vice president, Abdel-Halim Khaddam. In a broadcast interview, he said President Basshar Assad had threatened Hariri several months before he was assassinated in Beirut. Khaddam resigned in June and is now living in Paris.