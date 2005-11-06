© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
NPR News

French Riots Underscore Racial Inequity

By Melissa Block
Published November 6, 2005 at 9:00 PM PST

Unrest in France has spread from the immigrant communities of the Paris suburbs to some 300 towns across the country. One person has died as a result of the violence. It was sparked by the death of two French-African teenagers, who thought they were being chased by police, on Oct. 27.

James Graff, Time magazine's Paris bureau chief, says the riots show that the French vision of color-blind equality doesn't work in reality. Many who are participating in the riots are immigrants who feel they are treated as second-class citizens.

Melissa Block
Melissa Block