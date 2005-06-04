Rice Opens OAS Meeting, Stressing Democracy

The Organization of American States opens its annual meeting in Florida, with Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice acting as host. Rice has said she hopes to use the Ft. Lauderdale meeting to urge the 34-member organization to find better mechanisms to protect what she called "fragile" democracies.

In the last 16 years, the governments of more than a dozen OAS member states have been ousted before the end of their terms. Jennifer Ludden speaks with Miami Herald reporter Pablo Bachelet, who spoke with Rice before the summit.

