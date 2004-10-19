© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

Message of Fear Dominates as Vote Nears

By Don Gonyea
Published October 19, 2004 at 9:00 PM PDT

With less than two weeks until Election Day, the campaigns of both President Bush and Sen. John Kerry seem to be employing similar strategies: encouraging voters to worry about the future, should the opposing side be elected. Hear NPR's Don Gonyea.

Copyright 2004 NPR

NPR News
Don Gonyea
You're most likely to find NPR's Don Gonyea on the road, in some battleground state looking for voters to sit with him at the local lunch spot, the VFW or union hall, at a campaign rally, or at their kitchen tables to tell him what's on their minds. Through countless such conversations over the course of the year, he gets a ground-level view of American elections. Gonyea is NPR's National Political Correspondent, a position he has held since 2010. His reports can be heard on all NPR News programs and at NPR.org. To hear his sound-rich stories is akin to riding in the passenger seat of his rental car, traveling through Iowa or South Carolina or Michigan or wherever, right along with him.