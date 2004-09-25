© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

Car Bombs Wound U.S. Troops in Iraq

By Emily Harris
Published September 25, 2004 at 9:00 PM PDT

Two car bombs explode outside a military base west of Baghdad, wounding American and Iraqi troops. U.S. officials say September has set a record for car bombings, with 30 so far.

Gen. John Abizaid, the top commander in the Middle East, says that Iraq will hold elections as scheduled in January -- but perhaps not in the most volatile areas of the country. Gen. Abizaid told NBC's Meet the Press he expects violence will continue through the vote. NPR's Emily Harris reports.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Emily Harris
International Correspondent Emily Harris is based in Jerusalem as part of NPR's Mideast team. Her post covers news related to Israel, the West Bank and Gaza Strip. She began this role in March of 2013.