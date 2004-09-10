New Yorkers, Nation Honor Sept. 11 Victims

New Yorkers and others marked the third anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks with a ceremony at ground zero in lower Manhattan. Ceremonies were held at the Pentagon in Northern Virginia, and at the site in western Pennsylvania where the last of the hijacked planes fell to Earth.

Mayor Michael Bloomberg addressed those gathered in New York, and family members read from a roster of the dead. Bells tolled for those lost at the Pentagon, where Secretary of Defense Rumsfeld offered remarks.

President Bush and Sen. John Kerry took a day off from campaigning. Both marked Sept. 11 with radio addresses.

