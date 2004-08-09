Congressman Goss Tapped as CIA Chief

President Bush nominates Rep. Porter Goss to be the next director of the Central Intelligence Agency. Goss, a Republican from Florida, has chaired the House Intelligence Committee for eight years; he formerly served as a CIA officer.

While Goss enjoys respect from both parties, some worry that his political background will make it difficult to reorganize the spy agency and stop the politicization of intelligence. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly reports.

