U.S. Bombs Suspected Insurgent Hideout in Fallujah

U.S. warplanes again bombed what were described as suspected terrorist targets in the flashpoint city of Fallujah, and tensions are still running high elsewhere in the country ahead of next week's transfer of sovereignty to Iraq's interim government. The air strike, the third such attack this week, is in response to Thursday's coordinated bombing attacks in several Iraqi cities that left more than 100 dead. NPR's Emily Harris reports from Baghdad.

Copyright 2004 NPR