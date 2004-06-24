© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
NPR News

U.S. Bombs Suspected Insurgent Hideout in Fallujah

By Emily Harris
Published June 24, 2004 at 9:00 PM PDT

U.S. warplanes again bombed what were described as suspected terrorist targets in the flashpoint city of Fallujah, and tensions are still running high elsewhere in the country ahead of next week's transfer of sovereignty to Iraq's interim government. The air strike, the third such attack this week, is in response to Thursday's coordinated bombing attacks in several Iraqi cities that left more than 100 dead. NPR's Emily Harris reports from Baghdad.

NPR News
Emily Harris
International Correspondent Emily Harris is based in Jerusalem as part of NPR's Mideast team. Her post covers news related to Israel, the West Bank and Gaza Strip. She began this role in March of 2013.