NPR News

Rice Defends Decision Not to Testify

By Don Gonyea
Published March 28, 2004 at 9:00 PM PST

In a 60 Minutes interview, National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice says she would love to testify before the commission investigating the Sept. 11 attacks, but doing so would compromise the constitutional powers of the executive branch. Rice has been under pressure to answer under oath a former counter-terrorism official's charges that the Bush administration ignored the al Qaeda threat. Hear NPR's Don Gonyea.

Don Gonyea
You're most likely to find NPR's Don Gonyea on the road, in some battleground state looking for voters to sit with him at the local lunch spot, the VFW or union hall, at a campaign rally, or at their kitchen tables to tell him what's on their minds. Through countless such conversations over the course of the year, he gets a ground-level view of American elections. Gonyea is NPR's National Political Correspondent, a position he has held since 2010. His reports can be heard on all NPR News programs and at NPR.org. To hear his sound-rich stories is akin to riding in the passenger seat of his rental car, traveling through Iowa or South Carolina or Michigan or wherever, right along with him.