NPR News

Kerry Campaign Seeks $80 Million to Contest Bush

By John Ydstie,
Peter Overby
Published March 13, 2004 at 9:00 PM PST

The presidential campaign of Democratic candidate Sen. John Kerry has set a goal of raising $80 million to wage a national campaign against President George Bush. President Bush has raised over $150 million so far. Hear NPR's John Ydstie and NPR's Peter Overby.

NPR News
John Ydstie
John Ydstie has covered the economy, Wall Street, and the Federal Reserve at NPR for nearly three decades. Over the years, NPR has also employed Ydstie's reporting skills to cover major stories like the aftermath of Sept. 11, Hurricane Katrina, the Jack Abramoff lobbying scandal, and the implementation of the Affordable Care Act. He was a lead reporter in NPR's coverage of the global financial crisis and the Great Recession, as well as the network's coverage of President Trump's economic policies. Ydstie has also been a guest host on the NPR news programs Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Weekend Edition. Ydstie stepped back from full-time reporting in late 2018, but plans to continue to contribute to NPR through part-time assignments and work on special projects.
Peter Overby
Peter Overby has covered Washington power, money, and influence since a foresighted NPR editor created the beat in 1994.