Iraqis Plan to Sign Constitution

By Liane Hansen,
Ivan Watson
Published March 6, 2004 at 9:00 PM PST

Iraqi negotiators work toward signing a revised interim constitution, with hopes of a ceremony Monday. Last week, just as the constitution was about to be signed, a number of Shiites on Iraq's Governing Council objected to some of the language in the document. Hear NPR's Liane Hansen and NPR's Ivan Watson.

Liane Hansen has been the host of NPR's award-winning Weekend Edition Sunday for 20 years. She brings to her position an extensive background in broadcast journalism, including work as a radio producer, reporter, and on-air host at both the local and national level. The program has covered such breaking news stories as the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the capture of Saddam Hussein, the deaths of Princess Diana and John F. Kennedy, Jr., and the Columbia shuttle tragedy. In 2004, Liane was granted an exclusive interview with former weapons inspector David Kay prior to his report on the search for weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. The show also won the James Beard award for best radio program on food for a report on SPAM.
Ivan Watson is currently based in Istanbul, Turkey. Following the 9-11 terrorist attacks, he has served as one of NPR's foreign "firemen," shuttling to and from hotspots around the Middle East and Central Asia.