Intelligence on Iraq's Banned Weapons Under Fire
The Iraqi National Congress, an exile group that provided the Bush administration with intelligence on weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, defends the information it supplied as the search for banned weapons so far proves fruitless. U.S. and British officials have come under attack for allegedly twisting intelligence to make the case for war. Hear NPR's Nick Spicer and Hugo Young, columnist for the British newspaper The Guardian.
