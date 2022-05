Facing sporadic clashes with Iraqi troops, U.S. Marines drive to the center of Saddam Hussein's hometown of Tikrit. U.S. military planners had expected Iraqi forces to mount a last stand there, but U.S. troops face only pockets of resistance. Meanwhile, U.S. forces capture Saddam's half-brother; officials suggest they will use his DNA to check whether attempts to kill the Iraqi leader have succeeded. Hear NPR's Nick Spicer.

