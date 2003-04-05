© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Confusion and Fear Inside Baghdad

By Anne Garrels,
John Ydstie
Published April 5, 2003 at 9:00 PM PST

All Things Considered guest host John Ydstie talks to NPR's Anne Garrels about the situation inside Baghdad, where electricity and phone service are cut off. Garrels reports that her movements are very limited because of a curfew, but she can hear explosions, shelling and missiles in the western part of the city, closest to Baghdad Airport.

Copyright 2003 NPR

