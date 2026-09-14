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Old Crow Medicine Show reflect on 250 years of U.S. history

XPN | By Raina Douris,
Kimberly Junod
Published September 14, 2026 at 9:04 AM PDT
Old Crow Medicine Show
Courtesy of the artist
Old Crow Medicine Show

All year long, you've heard people talking about the United State's 250th anniversary.

It's a celebration, but it's a celebration happening against a backdrop of a country that can feel extremely divided. One that's going through a lot of unrest.

Old Crow Medicine Show have been all over this country playing music through the years, and they share their perspective on it with their new album Union Made, which they made with the 250th in mind.

Frontman Ketch Secor and bassist Morgan Jahnig talk about what they've seen in their travels, their own relationship to America and the role folk music plays in it all. Plus, Old Crow Medicine Show perform live.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Kimberly Junod.  Our digital producer is Miguel Perez. World Cafe's engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.

Copyright 2026 XPN
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Raina Douris
Raina Douris is the host of World Cafe.
Kimberly Junod
Kimberly Junod is the senior producer of World Cafe.
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