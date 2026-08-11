Sometimes a cover song is so good, so singular that it completely eclipses the original version. Think Sinéad O'Connor doing The Family's "Nothing Compares 2 U," Jimi Hendrix lighting up Bob Dylan's "All Along the Watchtower" or, of course, Whitney Houston's defining take on Dolly Parton's "I Will Always Love You." On this week's All Songs Considered, NPR Music shares some of its picks for cover songs that are better than the originals, talk about why, and what, exactly, a cover song needs to become a classic.

NPR Music's Dora Levite and Lars Gotrich join host Robin Hilton.

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The G.O.A.T.s

Sinéad O'Connor: "Nothing Compares 2 U" by The Family

Johnny Cash: "Hurt" by Nine Inch Nails

Jeff Buckley: "Hallelujah" by Leonard Cohen

Jimi Hendrix: "All Along the Watchtower" by Bob Dylan

Whitney Houston: "I Will Always Love You" by Dolly Parton

Other contenders:

Al Green: "I Wanna Hold Your Hand" by The Beatles

Björk: "It's Oh So Quiet" popularized by Betty Hutton

Aretha Franklin: "Respect" by Otis Redding

Low: "Last Night I Dreamt That Somebody Loved Me" by The Smiths

Andrew Paul Woodworth: "Fight For Your Right to Party" by The Beastie Boys

Yaeji: "Passionfruit" by Drake

Shonen Knife: "Top of the World" by The Carpenters

Wednesday: "She's Actin' Single (I'm Drinkin' Double)" by Gary Stewart

Low: "Fearless" by Pink Floyd

Harry Nilsson: "Without You" by Badfinger

Beyoncé: "Before I Let Go (Homecoming Live Bonus Track)" by Maze & Frankie Beverly

Gary Jules: "Mad World" by Tears for Fears

Chaka Khan: "I Feel For You" by Prince

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