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On his latest album, Rostam asks what it means to be American

XPN | By Raina Douris,
Miguel Perez
Published June 13, 2026 at 3:42 PM PDT

You may know Rostam Batmanglij as a founding member of Vampire Weekend. His work producing the band's massively successful early albums helped make him one of the most sought-after producers in indie music after he left the group in 2016.

Even before his departure, Rostam was releasing solo music, while also contributing to albums by artists including Carly Rae Jepsen, Hamilton Leithauser, Haim and Clairo.

His new solo album, American Stories, blends classic Americana sounds with Middle Eastern instrumentation inspired by his Persian heritage. Today, Rostam talks about the album, the musical influences behind it and the stories he set out to tell.

Plus, he performs a stripped down set, live for World Cafe.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.

Copyright 2026 XPN
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Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez is a radio producer for NPR's World Cafe, based out of WXPN in Philadelphia. Before that, he covered arts, music and culture for KERA in Dallas. He reported on everything from the rise of NFTs in the music industry to the enduring significance of gay and lesbian bars to the LGBTQ community in North Texas.
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