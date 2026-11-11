Oregon Veterans Day ceremony honors service members past and present

At age 88, DJ Wheeler fits into his Navy dress blues as trimly as when he was enlisted.

“This uniform is 55 years old and it still fits,” the Salem resident said Wednesday, donning the pressed, nearly black uniform in the shadow of the Oregon State Capitol. “It’s mighty tight, I’ll tell you.”

Wheeler was among more than 100 people to attend the state’s official Veterans Day ceremony Wednesday. He brought with him memories of tours in Korea and Vietnam, where it was his job to deliver supplies to other soldiers.

“It was my life and I loved it,” Wheeler said. “It wasn’t for everybody.”

Jenny Kane / OPB Navy veteran DJ Wheeler reacts during a Veterans Day ceremony at the state Capitol on Nov. 11, 2026, in Salem, Ore.

Wednesday’s hourlong ceremony featured remarks from Gov. Tina Kotek alongside officials with the state’s Department of Veterans’ Affairs and Oregon National Guard. Two F-15 fighter jets roared over the Capitol to punctuate the event. Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps members from a nearby high school ceremoniously posted the flag.

“While we honor those who came before us, today is not a day of mourning. Today is a celebration of the living,” said Russell Gibson, assistant adjutant general for the Oregon National Guard. “Today is a day to look our veterans in the eye, shake their hands and say thank you. Maybe buy them a cup of coffee or something a little stronger this afternoon.”

Kotek, whose father, Jerry Kotek, served in the Korean War, told those gathered that she’s seen firsthand the sacrifice of service members in her role as commander in chief of the state’s National Guard.

“I often think about their safety and their sacrifices,” she said, “and I think about their families and what it means to be home when someone is serving.”

The governor also acknowledged that veterans of unpopular conflicts have not always been welcomed warmly home.

“I want to be very clear today — and to continue to reiterate at every chance I can — that to all veterans, no matter where you served, welcome home,” she said. “We appreciate you.”

Jenny Kane / OPB Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek, center, stands with her wife Aimee Kotek Wilson, left, as they talk with Gold Star wife Amber Levy after Veterans Day ceremony at the state Capitol on Nov. 11, 2026, in Salem, Ore.

Discussed almost as much as the reason for the event was Wednesday’s unseasonably balmy weather, with temperatures in the 60s and wispy clouds over the Capitol.

“I don’t think I’ve been at a Veterans Day event in this role where the weather has been quite so lovely,” said Nakeia Council Daniels, director of the Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs. “I just want to say that I’m so happy to have actually seen the flyover happen this morning as opposed to just hearing it.”

The ceremony was somber as Kotek and Daniels laid a symbolic wreath in honor of service members who’d been killed. They were joined by Amber Levy, the wife of Army veteran Jason Levy, who took his own life after struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder.

“Jason’s story is one of service, sacrifice, extraordinary talent and love for his family,” National Guard chaplain Col. Jacob Scott said. “It’s also a reminder that the sacrifices of our veterans do not always end when they return home and some of the deepest wounds of war are the ones we cannot see. “

A bagpiper closed with “Amazing Grace.”