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Air Force approves F-35 training at Klamath Falls base

Jefferson Public Radio | By Justin Higginbottom
Published October 7, 2026 at 6:18 AM PDT
A mural painted on the side of a one-story building. The mural depicts various types of fighter planes in combat and parked on an airfield, a white man wearing a brown uniform, hat and headphones looks out. The words on the mural say "Kingsley Field, 2nd Lt. David A Kingsley, 1918, 1944"
Roman Battaglia
/
Jefferson Public Radio
A mural for Klamath Fall's Air National Guard Base Kingsley Field painted on the side of VFW Pelican Post 1383.

After decades of F-15 pilot training, Kingsley Field is preparing for a new mission. Local leaders say the approval offers economic security for the region.

The Air Force has approved Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls to host a squadron of F-35A Lightning II aircraft, giving the Oregon Air National Guard base a new training mission.

For decades, the Klamath Falls base was a primary training facility for the F-15 Eagle. Last year, the remaining F-15s left the airfield as the military turned to training pilots on a new generation of aircraft.

Now Kingsley Field, home to Oregon’s 173rd Fighter Wing, will be part of that transition. Air Force Secretary Troy Meink signed the Record of Decision that approved the base for F-35 pilot training on Oct. 5.

Klamath County Commissioner Kelley Minty said the decision will provide economic security for the community.

“The addition of the new mission for the base is something that we in leadership have been saying is the most exciting development in Klamath in probably several decades,” Minty said.

The base will require new infrastructure to host the 26 aircraft, pilots and support operations.

A 173rd Fighter Wing statement said the modernization efforts will generate economic activity throughout Southern Oregon.

“The Klamath Basin has stood with Kingsley Field for generations, and now we have an opportunity to build something that will serve both our community and our nation well into the future,” said Col. Adam Gaudinski, 173rd Fighter Wing commander.

The Air Force selection follows years of environmental reviews.

“Breathing a sigh of relief is an understatement,” Minty said. “This would have been catastrophic if the community did not secure a new mission.”

The airbase transition will take years, with the first F-35s expected in the summer of 2027.
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Justin Higginbottom
Justin Higginbottom is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. He's worked in print and radio journalism in Utah as well as abroad with stints in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. He spent a year reporting on the Myanmar civil war and has contributed to NPR, CNBC and Deutsche Welle (Germany’s public media organization).
See stories by Justin Higginbottom
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