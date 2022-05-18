JPR wins Regional Murrow Award for coverage of dry wells in Klamath Basin

Each year the Radio Television Digital News Association honors outstanding achievements in journalism with the Edward R Murrow Awards. Awards are presented to news organizations whose work demonstrates the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of broadcast journalism.

The judges in Region 1 selected former Jefferson Public Radio reporter April Ehrlich as a recipient of a 2022 Regional Murrow Award for “hard news” in the small market radio category.

“Ehrlich’s storytelling here captures the real-life struggles of communities impacted by environmental change and climate disruptions. This story is a powerful example of her audio work,” said JPR News Director Erik Neumann.

The RTDNA Region 1 includes Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington.

Ehrlich has since moved to Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. The JPR newsroom wishes her the best and congratulations on this honor.

Listen to the story: Homes Lose Running Water In Klamath Basin As They Compete With Farmers, Ranchers