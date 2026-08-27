In Southern Oregon and Northern California, environmental stories are rarely just about forests, rivers or wildlife. They are about drinking water, livelihoods, public safety, public policy and the future of communities that depend on the landscape around them.

Jefferson Public Radio is looking for an experienced reporter to cover those stories with curiosity, rigor and fairness.

This is a beat for someone who enjoys untangling complicated issues. One day you might explain why a scientific report matters. The next, you could be examining a government decision, following the money behind a public lands proposal or helping listeners understand what a wildfire means long after the flames are out.

We believe environmental journalism should do more than report events. It should help people understand how the world around them is changing and why those changes matter.

What you'll do

You'll lead JPR's coverage of environmental issues across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Your reporting will focus primarily on wildfire, water, public lands, climate change, wildlife and renewable energy while following other issues—including fisheries, agriculture, mining, environmental justice, Tribal natural resource issues and energy infrastructure—as they shape the region and the people who call it home.

This role combines breaking news, explanatory reporting and ambitious enterprise journalism. You'll break news when necessary, but you'll also step back to explain the forces shaping events, examine the decisions behind them and help audiences understand what they mean.

Why JPR?

Jefferson Public Radio serves Southern Oregon and Northern California with independent, award-winning public service journalism. We believe our role is not only to tell people what happened, but to help them understand why it matters.

As JPR's Environment Reporter, you'll cover one of the most consequential beats in the West, helping audiences understand the forces shaping the region's landscapes, communities and future. You'll work with a collaborative newsroom committed to accountability, explanatory journalism and meaningful community engagement.

If you're motivated by curiosity, value careful reporting and want to build deep expertise on a beat that matters, we'd like to hear from you.

Apply Now