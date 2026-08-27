Local journalism is changing. We're building the newsroom we think it needs.

At Jefferson Public Radio, that means investing in ambitious reporting, digital storytelling and continuous learning. Every day, our newsroom serves Southern Oregon and Northern California through broadcast and digital journalism. We produce explanatory reporting, accountability journalism and multimedia storytelling that helps audiences understand not just what happened, but why it matters.

Great editors don't just improve stories—they improve journalists. They help reporters ask sharper questions, uncover better evidence and produce journalism with greater impact. That's the kind of editorial culture we're building.

We're looking for an experienced journalist who wants to help shape that work by developing reporters, strengthening our daily report and reaching audiences in new ways. You may already be an editor, or you may be an experienced reporter who's ready to take the next step into newsroom leadership. If you've found yourself mentoring colleagues, offering story guidance or looking for ways to make your team stronger, we'd like to hear from you.

Your primary responsibility will be editing, coaching and helping reporters produce their best work. You'll guide daily coverage, coordinate breaking news and strengthen our digital journalism. You'll also report occasionally, but your greatest impact will come through the work of the newsroom as a whole.

You'll work closely with the News Director and a collaborative team of reporters and producers. As the newsroom continues to evolve, you'll have the opportunity to influence editorial priorities, develop reporters and grow as an editor and newsroom leader.

Why JPR?

Jefferson Public Radio serves Southern Oregon and Northern California with independent, award-winning public service journalism. We believe our role is not only to tell people what happened, but to help them understand why it matters.

As JPR's Assistant News Director, you'll help shape the journalism our audiences rely on every day. You'll work with reporters to produce stronger stories, lead day-to-day newsroom operations and help our newsroom continue evolving across broadcast, digital and multimedia platforms.

If this sounds like the newsroom you'd like to help build, we'd like to hear from you.

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