JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
Service Alert: Douglas County
Our News & Information Service on 950 AM will be off while our engineer completes maintenance. Service will be restored by the end of the day.
In the meantime, you can listen to News & Information on 96.3 FM. You can also hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.