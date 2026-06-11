JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
Scheduled Outage: Humboldt & Mendocino Counties
PG&E has scheduled an outage for Tuesday, June 16, from 10 am to 2 pm that will affect our Classics & News Service in Humboldt and Mendocino Counties, as well as the News & Information Service on 91.5 FM.
This interruption is necessary for PG&E to replace an electric power pole.
In the meantime, we encourage you to explore alternative ways to listen.