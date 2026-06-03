JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
Service Alert: Klamath County
Our News & Information Service on 90.5 FM is experiencing issues due to equipment failure. Our engineer will be making repairs, and service will be restored as soon as possible.
In the meantime, you can listen to News & Information on 91.9 FM, or you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.