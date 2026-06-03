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JPR recognized with Murrow Award and other journalism honors

Jefferson Public Radio | By Maria Carter
Published June 3, 2026 at 12:05 PM PDT

Jefferson Public Radio journalists earned recognition from major journalism organizations this year, including a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award and eight honors from the Society of Professional Journalists Northwest Excellence in Journalism Awards.

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Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

The Radio Television Digital News Association's Edward R. Murrow Awards recognize excellence in broadcast and digital journalism. This year, JPR won a Regional Murrow Award in the small-market radio division, competing against public and commercial radio stations across the Northwest.

Investigative Reporting

Society of Professional Journalists

The Society of Professional Journalists recognizes excellent journalism produced in a variety of mediums and categories. JPR is a member of SPJ Region 10, which spans the western states of Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Alaska.

The JPR newsroom earned eight SPJ awards for the small market public and commercial radio division in the following categories:

General Excellence in Radio

Crime & Law Enforcement Reporting

Feature — Hard News

LGBTQ+ Equity Reporting

Environment & Natural Disaster Reporting

Technology & Science Reporting

Racial Equity Reporting
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Maria Carter
Maria Carter is Jefferson Public Radio’s news director, overseeing daily news coverage and The Jefferson Exchange.
See stories by Maria Carter
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