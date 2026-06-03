JPR recognized with Murrow Award and other journalism honors
Jefferson Public Radio journalists earned recognition from major journalism organizations this year, including a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award and eight honors from the Society of Professional Journalists Northwest Excellence in Journalism Awards.
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Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards
The Radio Television Digital News Association's Edward R. Murrow Awards recognize excellence in broadcast and digital journalism. This year, JPR won a Regional Murrow Award in the small-market radio division, competing against public and commercial radio stations across the Northwest.
Investigative Reporting
- Roseburg's private homeless camps blur business and charity by Jane Vaughan
Society of Professional Journalists
The Society of Professional Journalists recognizes excellent journalism produced in a variety of mediums and categories. JPR is a member of SPJ Region 10, which spans the western states of Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Alaska.
The JPR newsroom earned eight SPJ awards for the small market public and commercial radio division in the following categories:
General Excellence in Radio
- Second place: Jefferson Public Radio
Crime & Law Enforcement Reporting
- First place: Lions, guns and meth: Inside the takedown of an Oregon roadside zoo by Justin Higginbottom
Feature — Hard News
- First place: Pineros in Southern Oregon: How Jackson County became a center for guest workers in forestry by Justin Higginbottom
LGBTQ+ Equity Reporting
- First place: A place of their own: 'Outliers and Outlaws' in Eugene by Vanessa Finney
Environment & Natural Disaster Reporting
- Second place: A biomass plant stands amidst a climate debate on the Northern California coast by Roman Battaglia
Technology & Science Reporting
- Second place: In Arcata, anyone can fly planes and fight wildfires without leaving the library by Roman Battaglia
- Third place: Student engineers build custom car for four-year-old by Mike Green and Natalie Golay
Racial Equity Reporting
- Third place: 'Aging While Black' amplifies experiences of elderly Black Americans by Vanessa Finney