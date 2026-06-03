JPR recognized with Murrow Award and other journalism honors

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Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

The Radio Television Digital News Association's Edward R. Murrow Awards recognize excellence in broadcast and digital journalism. This year, JPR won a Regional Murrow Award in the small-market radio division, competing against public and commercial radio stations across the Northwest.

Investigative Reporting

Roseburg's private homeless camps blur business and charity by Jane Vaughan

Society of Professional Journalists

The Society of Professional Journalists recognizes excellent journalism produced in a variety of mediums and categories. JPR is a member of SPJ Region 10, which spans the western states of Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Alaska.

The JPR newsroom earned eight SPJ awards for the small market public and commercial radio division in the following categories:

General Excellence in Radio

Second place: Jefferson Public Radio

Crime & Law Enforcement Reporting

First place: Lions, guns and meth: Inside the takedown of an Oregon roadside zoo by Justin Higginbottom

Feature — Hard News

First place: Pineros in Southern Oregon: How Jackson County became a center for guest workers in forestry by Justin Higginbottom

LGBTQ+ Equity Reporting

First place: A place of their own: 'Outliers and Outlaws' in Eugene by Vanessa Finney

Environment & Natural Disaster Reporting

Second place: A biomass plant stands amidst a climate debate on the Northern California coast by Roman Battaglia

Technology & Science Reporting

Racial Equity Reporting