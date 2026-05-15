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Signal Status & Impairments
JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.

Service Alert: Humboldt & Mendocino Counties

Jefferson Public Radio
Published May 15, 2026 at 9:58 AM PDT

An outage is affecting our Classics & News service in Humboldt and Mendocino Counties. Service is expected to go down around 9:30am and should be restored by the end of the day.

This interruption is necessary in order for PG&E to complete an urgent repair on a power line.

In the meantime, we encourage you to explore alternative ways to listen.
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