JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
Service Alert: Humboldt & Mendocino Counties
An outage is affecting our Classics & News service in Humboldt and Mendocino Counties. Service is expected to go down around 9:30am and should be restored by the end of the day.
This interruption is necessary in order for PG&E to complete an urgent repair on a power line.
In the meantime, we encourage you to explore alternative ways to listen.