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Signal Status & Impairments
JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.

Service Alert: Coos and Curry Counties

Jefferson Public Radio
Published April 24, 2026 at 11:27 AM PDT

Our Classics & News Service on 94.1 FM and our Rhythm & News Service on 88.5 FM and 89.3 FM may experience issues due to tower renovations. Full power will be restored as soon as possible.

In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.
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