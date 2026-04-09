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Signal Status & Impairments
JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.

Service Alert: Josephine County

Jefferson Public Radio
Published April 9, 2026 at 3:38 PM PDT

Our News & Information Service on 930 AM is off due to the lightning storm. Our engineer will restore service after the storm has passed.

In the meantime, our News & Information Service on 97.9 FM is unaffected by this outage. Also, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.
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