Service Alert: Coos and Curry Counties

The following services will be affected:

Rhythm & News



88.5 FM Coos Bay

Coos Bay 89.3 FM Port Orford

Classics & News



90.5 FM Coos Bay

The above services should only experience interruptions during daytime hours. If you experience any problems with our service during evenings or nighttime, please submit a signal impairment report here.

As always, you can stream any of our services live by clicking the play button on this page, or visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative options.