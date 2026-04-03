JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
Service Alert: Coos and Curry Counties
Several JPR services in Coos and Curry Counties may be affected over the next several weeks as maintenance is performed on the transmission tower. Our Classics & News Service on 94.1 FM and 91.5 FM should remain unaffected by this work.
The following services will be affected:
Rhythm & News
- 88.5 FM Coos Bay
- 89.3 FM Port Orford
Classics & News
- 90.5 FM Coos Bay
The above services should only experience interruptions during daytime hours. If you experience any problems with our service during evenings or nighttime, please submit a signal impairment report here.
As always, you can stream any of our services live by clicking the play button on this page, or visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative options.