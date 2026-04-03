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Signal Status & Impairments
JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.

Service Alert: Coos and Curry Counties

Jefferson Public Radio
Published April 3, 2026 at 10:22 AM PDT

Several JPR services in Coos and Curry Counties may be affected over the next several weeks as maintenance is performed on the transmission tower. Our Classics & News Service on 94.1 FM and 91.5 FM should remain unaffected by this work.

The following services will be affected:

Rhythm & News

  • 88.5 FM Coos Bay
  • 89.3 FM Port Orford

Classics & News

  • 90.5 FM Coos Bay

The above services should only experience interruptions during daytime hours. If you experience any problems with our service during evenings or nighttime, please submit a signal impairment report here.

As always, you can stream any of our services live by clicking the play button on this page, or visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative options.
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