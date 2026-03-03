JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
Service Alert: Josephine County
Pacific Power has scheduled a maintenance outage for Friday, March 6, from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, which may affect our Rhythm & News Service on 90.9 FM and our Classics & News Service on 89.5 FM and 101.5 FM in Josephine County.
In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.