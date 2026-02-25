© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States.

Service Alert: JPR Rhythm & News

Jefferson Public Radio
Published February 25, 2026 at 3:37 PM PST

JPR's Rhythm & News service in Jackson County and part of Josephine County is currently down. Our engineer is working to diagnose the issue and will restore service as soon as possible.

In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.
