Signal Status & Impairments
JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.

Service Alert: Humboldt and Mendocino Counties

Jefferson Public Radio
Published February 19, 2026 at 11:49 AM PST

Our Classics & News Service on 102.5 AM and 101.9 FM is experiencing issues following a power outage. Our engineer is working towards restoring service as soon as possible.

In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.
