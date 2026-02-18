© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.

Service Alert: Jackson County

Jefferson Public Radio
Published February 18, 2026 at 9:22 AM PST

Our News & Information Service on 1230 AM is experiencing issues. We will restore service as soon as possible.

In the meantime, our News & Information Service is available on 102.3 FM.

Additionally, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.
