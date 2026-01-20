JPR selected as 2026 Report for America newsroom partner

Jefferson Public Radio has been selected as a 2026 newsroom partner by Report for America, a national initiative that places reporters in local newsrooms to strengthen coverage of underreported communities and issues.

The selection follows a competitive national process. Report for America announced more than 70 newsroom partnerships for 2026, bringing its total number of host newsrooms to more than 175 nationwide. Incoming reporters will begin work in July 2026.

As part of the partnership, JPR will host a full-time Report for America corps member beginning this summer. The new reporter will focus on local government and community issues along the Southern Oregon coast, expanding JPR’s capacity to provide in-depth, accountability-driven reporting in Coos and Curry counties. Report for America provides funding for the reporter for 3 years, funding 50% of the position in the first year, 33% in the second year and 20% in the third year.

"Being selected as a Report for America host newsroom will enable JPR to cover a wider range of issues and bring more diverse voices from rural parts of Oregon to our regional news coverage,” said Paul Westhelle, executive director of JPR. “Basing that reporter on the Southern Oregon coast will strengthen our regional journalism for a geographic area that is rich with stories our listeners will benefit from hearing and has been an important part of JPR's service area for over four decades."The new partnership will allow JPR to deepen coverage of local government and community issues along the Southern Oregon coast.

“Our coverage in Coos and Curry counties sparks a lot of response and story tips from listeners,” said Maria Carter, news director of Jefferson Public Radio. “I’m excited we can build on that work and serve coastal communities in a deeper way.”Nationwide, more than half of 2026 newsroom partners will assign reporters to rural communities, local government, or environmental beats.

“We’re thrilled to be working with partners who are bringing new programming, depth and scale to local news,” said Kim Kleman, executive director of Report for America. “I’m especially excited that our partnerships have the potential to expand to many more communities.”

Corps member applications open

Journalists interested in applying for the JPR position and other open roles nationwide can submit a single application through Report for America. Applications are open through Feb. 16, 2026

“Report for America invites journalists from diverse backgrounds to join the existing fabric of Report for America reporters and newsrooms, who ensure that critical local issues are amplified,” said Earl Johnson, vice president of recruitment and alumni engagement at Report for America.

New corps members will join a group of more than 750 current and former Report for America journalists. More than 80 percent of Report for America alumni continue to work in the field.

Roman Battaglia, JPR's science, environment and politics reporter, started his career as a Report For America corps member at Delaware Public Media. "Report for America helped to jumpstart my journalism career and find where I belong in the field," Battaglia said. "I've brought the experiences and lessons I learned through the program with me as I've continued my reporting."

Selected corps members will begin working at their host newsrooms on July 13, 2026. Interested journalists are encouraged to attend an information session and explore the benefits of becoming a corps member: reportforamerica.org/apply.

About Jefferson Public Radio

Jefferson Public Radio serves Southern Oregon and Northern California with fact-based, community-centered news and programming. JPR is committed to in-depth local reporting, civic engagement, and amplifying voices across the region.

About Report for America

Report for America recruits, places and supports talented journalists in local newsrooms across the United States. We provide salary support, training, and newsroom sustainability coaching, enabling our partners to expand coverage on critical, often overlooked issues and strengthen trust with their audiences. Report for America’s journalist-first model offers a practical, hopeful solution to rebuilding local news — one community at a time. Report for America is an initiative of Report Local, a nonprofit journalism organization dedicated to strengthening local journalism across the U.S. and around the world.

