Service Alert: Shasta County
Our Classics & News Service on 101.1 FM and News & Information Service on 1300 AM and 96.9 FM in the Redding area are experiencing intermittent issues due to a faulty microwave link. Our engineer is working towards a solution to improve service.
Our engineer is working with a contractor and the site owner to make physical antenna changes to fix the interference issue in the coming weeks. Access to the site is dependent on weather.
In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.