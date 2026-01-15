© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Signal Status & Impairments
JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.

Service Alert: Shasta County

Jefferson Public Radio
Published January 15, 2026 at 10:21 AM PST

Our Classics & News Service on 101.1 FM and News & Information Service on 1300 AM and 96.9 FM in the Redding area are experiencing intermittent issues due to a faulty microwave link. Our engineer is working towards a solution to improve service.

Our engineer is working with a contractor and the site owner to make physical antenna changes to fix the interference issue in the coming weeks. Access to the site is dependent on weather.

In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.
Tags
Listener Announcements Signal Status & Impairments
Your support makes our work possible.
JPR relies entirely on public support. Join the community of JPR supporters today.
Donate