Best of 2025: JPR Music Giveaway

All week long, JPR music hosts on our Classics & News Service and Rhythm & News Service have been sharing their favorite releases of 2025, and now it's your turn!

We've created a post on the JPR Music Facebook and Instagram pages asking your opinion on your favorite music releases from the past year. Whether its Brothers Reed or Beethoven, let us know what music you've enjoyed the most in 2025, and we'll enter you into a contest to win one of two prizes.

Classical fans can win a pair of tickets to the Metropolitan Opera's Live in HD showing of I Puritani January 10th (in either Medford or Redding), while Rhythm fans can pick out some vinyl from our stash that includes a new pressing of a classic Miles Davis concert, or a signed album from Loretta Lynn.

Just go to JPR Music on Facebook and/or Instagram, let us know your favorite tune, and follow us so that you can always stay up on music-related happenings at JPR!

Additionally, the hosts of the service that gets the most responses, gets to select a track for the hosts of the other to play on the air.