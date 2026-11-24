The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training has opened a review of Curry County Sheriff John Ward’s conduct, which could result in the loss of his public safety certification.

“The department has received several complaints alleging a significant array of misconduct by Sheriff Ward,” Director of Professional Standards Marie Atwood said at a Nov. 19 meeting. “The complaints have been investigated, at least to a degree, by a third-party private investigator.”

That investigation , commissioned by the Curry County Board of Commissioners, claims Ward improperly managed donations, used county funds for personal benefit and illegally sold and purchased ammunition among other allegations.

Atwood said Ward has provided a rebuttal to the complaint. But if the allegations are true, she said, they would “violate the statutory and rule requirements of public safety professional certification and moral fitness.”

An elected sheriff in Oregon must hold a public safety certification .

Ward wasn’t immediately available for comment but has denied wrongdoing in the past, claiming the commissioners' allegations are driven by personal animosity.

Curry County Commissioner Jay Trost said he was encouraged by the department's decision.

“The independent investigation provided to DPSST documented a clear pattern of deceit, dishonesty and the conversion of charitable donations meant for the public into personal assets by Sheriff Ward,” Trost said.

The board has also alleged Ward is not following a court order requiring him to provide documents to the county. Trost has said the sheriff is under federal investigation. The FBI has not confirmed that's investigation to JPR, but the Oregon Journalism Project has reported the Oregon Department of Justice is "aware" of an FBI investigation.

Ward has not been charged with any crime.

Last month, the Oregon Government Ethics Commission dismissed a complaint against Ward. The body ruled the claims fell outside its four-year jurisdiction.