One month after the deadly shooting at Silver Rail Elementary, Bend residents are still grappling with the tremendous loss. Over the weekend, residents took different approaches to healing and community safety.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office hosted a concealed carry course. About 45 people attended the session, and law enforcement says there’s been a significant uptick in interest. Kaylub Giamanco, the Silver Rail parent who shot and killed the gunman, had a concealed carry permit.

Across town at Antioch Church, the non-profit Guns to Gardens PNW hosted a gun takeback event. Residents surrendered dozens of firearms, which were then dismantled and turned into garden tools.

OPB attended both events and captured the voices of those in attendance.

