Montague mayor vindicated after civil grand jury report

A Siskiyou County judge dismissed six charges against Montague Mayor Takeshi Murakami on October 29.

The county civil grand jury had accused Murakami of misconduct while serving as the mayor and acting fire chief. The allegations included holding both of those offices at the same time, using his office to benefit his private business and endangering other firefighters.

But Judge John Lawrence agreed with Murakami, saying the evidence behind the allegations was inconsistent and there wasn't enough to support the charges.

"I feel appreciative that I was vindicated," said Murakami. "But I also feel injured by the defamation, and it's impacted my life and my business."

Murakami said he's lost customers at his pest control business, and it's impacted his reputation as a firefighter in Siskiyou County.

"Some of the allegations were about my credentialing or my competency as a first responder, EMT, and firefighter," he said. "And that has affected the way people view me in the fire service in Siskiyou County."

The District Attorney’s office did not respond to requests for comment. The county prosecutor declined to bring forward any witnesses to defend the allegations during the court hearing.

Murakami claimed a group of residents is angry at him for reporting the previous fire chief to authorities for alleged embezzlement. He said his lawyers now have the testimony given to the civil grand jury and are reviewing it to decide whether to file a lawsuit.