Suspect at large after police find Ashland resident killed

Jefferson Public Radio | By Justin Higginbottom
Published September 8, 2025 at 4:19 PM PDT
The Ashland plaza in 2023. The small town is known primarily for the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and Southern Oregon University.
Roman Battaglia
/
JPR
Ashland police have opened a homicide investigation after finding a man dead from multiple gunshot wounds over the weekend.

Police and paramedics found Ashland resident Matthew Vandersande dead from gunshot wounds early Sunday morning on a street near the city’s downtown. Authorities said in a statement that Vandersande was inside his parked car when a suspect fired multiple rounds into the vehicle.

Ashland police said the shooting appears targeted, with no indication of a specific public threat at this time.

Security camera footage from a nearby business shows the suspect, wearing dark clothing, fleeing the scene along A Street toward North Pioneer Street.

Ashland detectives activated the Jackson County Major Assault/Death Investigation Unit, which brings in resources from the Medford Police Department, the Oregon State Police, the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office.

Ashland police are asking anyone with information or surveillance camera footage from between 3:00 AM and 4:00 AM on Sep. 7 to contact Detective Sergeant Rick Spence at 541-552-2172 or the Ashland Police Department tip line at 541-552-2333.

In 2021, police found a Portland woman stabbed to death near Bear Creek in Ashland. Authorities charged Auriel Scattergood with murder for that crime. In 2020, Robert Keegan killed Aidan Ellison. A court found Keegan guilty of manslaughter.

Justin Higginbottom
Justin Higginbottom is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. He's worked in print and radio journalism in Utah as well as abroad with stints in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. He spent a year reporting on the Myanmar civil war and has contributed to NPR, CNBC and Deutsche Welle (Germany’s public media organization).
See stories by Justin Higginbottom
