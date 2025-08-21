Suspect behind bars for disappearance of Nikki Cheng Saelee McCain

Tyler McCain was arrested Wednesday and charged with the murder of Nikki Cheng Saelee McCain, who was last seen in May 2024. Authorities believe he killed her to prevent her from testifying in a domestic violence case filed against him in December 2023.

McCain’s disappearance drew public attention, including rallies in Redding as community members became frustrated over a lack of progress in the investigation.

Shasta County Sheriff Michael Johnson addressed that criticism during a press conference Wednesday.

“Despite the scrutiny, criticisms and the incorrect conclusions that people opine on social media, these detectives and the law enforcement agencies involved continue to work tirelessly on the case,” Johnson said.

Shortly after family members reported McCain missing, authorities discovered her vehicle near Beegum Gorge Bridge. Investigators said evidence at the scene suggested foul play.

The Shasta County District Attorney’s Office dismissed the domestic violence charges against Tyler McCain last summer, but District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett said her office has refiled them.

“I know many people were very frustrated when that case was originally dismissed,” Bridgett said. “But as you can see, we filed an enhancement to the murder charge for murder with intent to prevent testimony.”

She said that enhancement increases the possible sentence to life without parole.

McCain also faces a forgery charge for allegedly trying to cash a check using his wife’s signature after her disappearance.

Bridgett said California law does not require a body for a murder charge. This is Shasta County's first "no body" homicide case.

McCain is being held without bail.