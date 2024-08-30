Oregon’s ban on ‘ghost guns’ takes effect this weekend

The unserialized guns are assembled at home and can be easily purchased online, but can’t be picked up in a metal detector. The ban comes after a federal judge denied a legal challenge that tried to block the prohibition.

In 2023, the Oregon Legislature passed House Bill 2005 banning ghost guns. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, a Democrat, pushed for years to get legislation banning ghost guns.

“Unserialized guns are bad for everyone except criminals who don’t want to get caught,” she said at the time.

Starting on Sept. 1, 2024, all firearms built after Oct. 22, 1968, must have a serial number. Violating the law could result in a fine of $1,000 for first-time offenders. Repeat offenders could face higher fines and potentially incarceration.

Starting in July of 2023, Oregon law also prohibited the sale, transfer and import of unserialized firearms and the possession, sale and manufacturing of firearms that could not be detected by metal detectors or X-ray machines.

“Responsible gun ownership means respecting the gun laws of our state, and that now includes a ban on unserialized and undetectable ‘ghost guns.’” Rosenblum, who is not running for reelection, said in a statement. “For the safety of your families and communities, please make sure you understand our new law and that you are in compliance.”

The Oregon Department of Justice has issued a fact sheet to explain key parts of the new law and a list of federally licensed gun dealers in the state that can serialize firearms.

Copyright 2024 Oregon Public Broadcasting